Ninh Thuận takes grape production to next level

VIETNAM, February 18 - NINH THUẬN — Positioned as the proud owner of Việt Nam's largest grape farming area spanning over 1,000ha, the southern central province of Ninh Thuận is proactively embracing modern technology across various stages of grape production and processing.

In a strategic move, the province is diversifying its grape-based product range and seamlessly integrating them with the burgeoning realm of agri-tourism.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development underscored Ninh Thuận's commitment to technological advancement by collaborating with relevant agencies to popularise post-harvest grape processing techniques. Moreover, it is spearheading the establishment of wine production models and deploying cold storage facilities to develop an array of processed products - from jam, wines, vinegars, and honey to syrups and candies - all made from fresh grapes.

To enhance overall production efficiency, Ninh Thuận has built four value chains for grapes and dedicated a 30-hectare area exclusively to grape cultivation. The province has assigned five codes to grape cultivation areas encompassing nearly 73ha, and expanded VietGAP-certified grape cultivation zones to almost 214ha.

So far, grape cultivation areas using cutting-edge technology have accounted for 31% of the total in the province, yielding incomes ranging from VNĐ500-600 million (US$20,800 – 25,000) per ha per crop and from VNĐ1-1.2 billion /ha/year.

Looking ahead to 2025, Ninh Thuận aims to increase its grape cultivation area to approximately 1,770ha, yielding a total production of 44,160 tonnes. Notably, VietGAP, GlobalGAP, and organic-certified grape cultivation areas are projected to cover 1,070 ha, or nearly 60% of the total, with an expected production output of around 27,900 tonnes.

Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Dang Kim Cuong said the department will continue advising the provincial People's Committee to incentivize the agriculture sector, with a specific focus on grape cultivation.

Ninh Thuan remains steadfast in its commitment to developing the geographical indication of the "Ninh Thuận grape" and implementing traceability labeling to safeguard the brand's integrity. Additionally, the province is extending support to grape farming and business entities, encouraging their participation in trade promotion events, exhibitions, trade fairs and market connection initiatives, ultimately steering toward the exciting prospect of international exports, he added. — VNA/VNS