Vietjet welcomes its 105th aircraft

VIETNAM, February 18 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has welcomed the 105th aircraft to join its modern fleet, continuing its fleet development plan, and meeting all customers’ needs.

According to Vietjet, this aircraft continues to strengthen the world's leading modern airline fleet, ready for plans to expand its flight network to new destinations in the new year of the Dragon, bringing new resources and momentum for its next development steps.

Vietjet's 105th aircraft which arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất airport, HCM City on Sunday belongs to the world's leading modern generation of Airbus - A321neo ACF capable of saving fuel up to 20 per cent, reducing emissions to the environment by up to 50 per cent, and reducing noise by up to 75 per cent.

The new aircraft will be put into operation immediately on routes connecting destinations in Việt Nam and internationally to Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand to serve passengers on their spring vacation, business travel, investment, and tourism.

Before the 2024 Lunar New Year peak season, Vietjet continuously received new generation Airbus aircraft as well as adding six aircraft with flight crews to meet customers’ needs. — VNS