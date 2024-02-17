Submit Release
Working Visit of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to the French Republic, 14 to 17 February 2024

Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean visited Paris, France from 14 to 17 February 2024.

 

During the visit, SM Teo met Secretary-General of the General Secretariat for Defence and National Security Stéphane Bouillon and other senior French security officials. SM Teo and his French counterparts reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between Singapore and France, and discussed ways to deepen collaboration in security-related matters. They also exchanged views on international and regional developments.

 

SM Teo also attended the TotalEnergies International Advisory Committee meeting in Paris.

 

SM Teo will return to Singapore tomorrow.

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 FEBRUARY 2024

