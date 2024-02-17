Submit Release
MPD Arrests a Suspect in the Fatal Shooting at McPherson Square

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced 41-year-old Marques Johnson of Northeast, DC, was arrested for a shooting that killed a man in Northwest, D.C.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 9:37 p.m., Second District officers responded to McPherson Square for the sounds of gunshots. While searching the scene, officers located 56-year-old Leo Colter with gunshot wound injuries across from the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest. He died at the scene.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, Johnson was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23162157

###

