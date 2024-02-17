Holiday Hours for West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers

Charleston, W.Va. –Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Calhoun and Kanawha counties in West Virginia will be open on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, to help West Virginia residents in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties impacted by the Aug. 28-30, 2023, flooding. The DRC at the Harrison County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024.

Belle Town Hall 1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Penn VA Coal Carbon Center 13905 MacCorkle Ave, Charleston, WV 25301 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Calhoun County Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Harrison County Closed Monday Feb. 19, 2024 Reopening Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024 80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Harrison County Courthouse 301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For hours and other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for more details on DRCs open in West Virginia.