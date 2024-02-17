Holiday Hours for West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers
Charleston, W.Va. –Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Calhoun and Kanawha counties in West Virginia will be open on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, to help West Virginia residents in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties impacted by the Aug. 28-30, 2023, flooding. The DRC at the Harrison County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024.
Kanawha County
Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kanawha County
Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Belle Town Hall
1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Penn VA Coal Carbon Center
13905 MacCorkle Ave, Charleston, WV 25301
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Calhoun County
Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Harrison County
Closed Monday Feb. 19, 2024
Reopening Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024
80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Harrison County Courthouse
301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Hours of operation:
Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For hours and other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for more details on DRCs open in West Virginia.
- For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.