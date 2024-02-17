Underage Fatal Crash in Chapel Hill Sparks ALE Investigation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Seven individuals have been charged following a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) investigation into an underage fatal vehicle crash.

On January 21, 2024, the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on NC Highway 54 near W. Barbee Chapel Road. At the time of the crash, alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor. ALE was contacted and immediately began an investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents were able to determine that the underage occupants of the vehicle, including the deceased, were served alcoholic beverages at Still Life, located at 159 East Franklin Street, Suite 200 Chapel Hill, NC, and Might as Well, located at 206 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC. At the conclusion of the overall investigation, ALE special agents will submit a report to the ABC Commission documenting the investigative findings. The ABC Commission may choose to sanction the locations through a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’ ABC permits.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the following individuals have been charged in connection with the incident:

Karissa Webb, 22, an employee of Still Life, was charged with three counts of sell/give alcohol to underage.

Annelle McNair, 24, an employee of Still Life, was charged with five counts of sell/give alcohol to underage.

Malaki Hamrick, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

Travis Shaw, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol, five counts of aid/abet underage possession/consumption of alcohol, and an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in Durham County for possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcoholic beverages and unauthorized possession.

Cameren Spencer, 20, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol and two counts of giving malt beverages or unfortified wine to anyone less than 21 years old.

Caden Spender, 22, was charged with six counts of aid/abet underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

Maliyah Pellum, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol and aid/abet underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.