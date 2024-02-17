Shaftsbury Barracks / L.S.A. Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3000466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Johnson

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/11/24 between 0200 - 0400 hours.

STREET: Route 30, intersection 315.

TOWN: Rupert

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 30, intersection of Route 315

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eric J. Vilbrin

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Frontend damages.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/11/24 at approximately 1712 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks received a late report of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 30 intersection of Route 315 in Rupert, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed that 32-year-old Eric Vilbrin (DOB 12/10/91) failed to maintain proper lane of travel resulting in him hitting a stop sign and then proceeded to hit and damage the guardrails.

Vilbrin was ultimately issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident. Vilbrin is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington County Criminal Division on 04/01/2024 at 0815 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Bennington County

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/01/24 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.