Shaftsbury Barracks / L.S.A. Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B3000466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Johnson
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/11/24 between 0200 - 0400 hours.
STREET: Route 30, intersection 315.
TOWN: Rupert
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 30, intersection of Route 315
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Eric J. Vilbrin
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Frontend damages.
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/11/24 at approximately 1712 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks received a late report of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 30 intersection of Route 315 in Rupert, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed that 32-year-old Eric Vilbrin (DOB 12/10/91) failed to maintain proper lane of travel resulting in him hitting a stop sign and then proceeded to hit and damage the guardrails.
Vilbrin was ultimately issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident. Vilbrin is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington County Criminal Division on 04/01/2024 at 0815 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Bennington County
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/01/24 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.