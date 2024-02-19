Lakes at Columbine Commons Health & Rehab Celebrates First Anniversary

Columbine Commons Health & Rehab Administrator Rebecca Walker serves cake at the Lakes anniversary celebration.

Award-winning Windsor 30-bed skilled nursing and rehab facility opened February 1, 2023

ERIE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, Feb. 5, Windsor’s Columbine Commons Health & Rehab complex recognized the first anniversary of Lakes, its state-of-the-art most-recent building, with a celebration at the 30-bed facility. Located at 1325 Main St. in Windsor, the Lakes facility serves both those needing short-term rehab and those requiring long-term care.

The Columbine Commons Health & Rehab campus provides Northern Colorado residents with a full continuum of care. Facilities include Westwood Patio Homes, The Windsor Independent Living, Columbine Commons Assisted Living, along with two 30-bed skilled nursing and rehab facilities, Mountains (1475 Main St.), and Lakes.

Some of the highlights from the past year include opening the Lakes facility with new leadership, getting to full census occupancy by July, maintaining an over 90% occupancy rate, and being completely staffed with its own CHS staff of over 160, thus eliminating the need for outside agency staffing.

“It is an incredible accomplishment for the staff of Columbine Commons Health & Rehab to have successfully opened a 30-bed addition – and reach maximum capacity – in less than five months,” said Rebecca Walker, Columbine Commons Health & Rehab Administrator. “They have done this all while maintaining our 5-star CMS quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid while continuing to provide excellent patient care.”

Brian Schrack, a former patio home resident who was the Lakes’ first skilled nursing resident said, “I have been impressed by the staff and the facility, and their ability to deal with many challenges that face them.”

Columbine Commons Health & Rehab staff and residents celebrated in style and ended with a toast, acknowledging everyone’s hard work, dedication, sacrifices, and goals for the future.