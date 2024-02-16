VSP St. Johnsbury/ Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A4001208
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/16/2024 night into early morning hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 48 Burkeside Road Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Petit larceny from a motor vehicle.
VICTIMS: Multiple victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/16/24 at approximately 0800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of multiple cars being broken into at 48 Burkeside Road in the night and possible early morning hours in Burke, Vermont.
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual or individuals that commited this crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Riley Fenoff at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below: