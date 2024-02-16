Submit Release
VSP St. Johnsbury/ Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A4001208

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/16/2024 night into early morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 48 Burkeside Road Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Petit larceny from a motor vehicle.

VICTIMS: Multiple victims

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/16/24 at approximately 0800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of multiple cars being broken into at 48 Burkeside Road in the night and possible early morning hours in Burke, Vermont.

 

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual or individuals that commited this crime.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Riley Fenoff at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

 

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

