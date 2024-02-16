Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs / VCOR / Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1001230
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/16/2024 at approximately 1038 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 121 E, Grafton, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), Criminal DLS, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Joshua M. Lescord
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/16/2024 at approximately 1038 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash, the first crash location was reported in the area of Otis Road on Chester Road in the town of Grafton. However, the vehicle remained operable and continued on to crash a second time in the area of 711 VT-121 E, Grafton, Vermont – this time down an embankment. Investigation revealed at the time of the crash, the vehicle was being operated by Joshua M. Lescord, 37 of Athens, Vermont. Lescord and a passenger fled the scene of the crash but were located shortly thereafter. Lescord had an active arrest warrant and his Vermont operator’s license was criminally suspended. Lescord was also in violation of two separate sets of Conditions of Release. Additionally, Lescord presented multiple indicators of impairment. Lescord was taken into custody and processed for DUI Drugs. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the active arrest warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, Vermont
(802)722-4600 option 8