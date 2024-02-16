Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs / VCOR / Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1001230

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2024 at approximately 1038 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 121 E, Grafton, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), Criminal DLS, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Joshua M. Lescord

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/16/2024 at approximately 1038 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash, the first crash location was reported in the area of Otis Road on Chester Road in the town of Grafton. However, the vehicle remained operable and continued on to crash a second time in the area of 711 VT-121 E, Grafton, Vermont – this time down an embankment. Investigation revealed at the time of the crash, the vehicle was being operated by Joshua M. Lescord, 37 of Athens, Vermont. Lescord and a passenger fled the scene of the crash but were located shortly thereafter. Lescord had an active arrest warrant and his Vermont operator’s license was criminally suspended. Lescord was also in violation of two separate sets of Conditions of Release. Additionally, Lescord presented multiple indicators of impairment. Lescord was taken into custody and processed for DUI Drugs. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on the active arrest warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, Vermont

(802)722-4600 option 8

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov