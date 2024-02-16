Submit Release
Duty To Report Deaths Bill Passes Final Committee

FLORIDA, February 16 - Tallahassee, FL – SB 768 sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart (D-Orlando), at the request of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, passed through its final committee of reference on Thursday. SB 768, entitled “Duties and Prohibited Acts Associated with Death”, would reclassify the penalty for disturbing a body.

SB 768, which is also known as the Dead Body bill, would change the criminal penalty for tampering with bodies for the purpose of obscuring evidence from a first degree misdemeanor to a third degree felony. This would allow law enforcement to obtain search warrants sooner for the purpose of investigation.

“I am delighted that the Senate has joined me in supporting legislation to enhance public safety with the passage of SB 768, providing law enforcement with essential tools for investigating deaths and deterring tampering with bodies,” said Stewart.

 

