MPD Arrests Man for Firing a Gun During a Dispute

Officers and Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest was made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred in Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2024, at approximately 12:52 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 500 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast, after the sounds of gunshots was heard by nearby officers. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who stated that he was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. During the argument, the suspect shot at him with a revolver. The suspect then ran into an apartment building in the 300 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast. Responding Officers quickly arrested the suspect. There were no injuries.

44-year-old Jamal Michael Francis of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault With a Dangerous Weapon.

CCN: 24023857

