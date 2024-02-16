Mining permit issued for Fuquay Quarry 

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) has approved a modification to the mining permit for Fuquay Quarry on 531 acres (181 affected) off SR1118 (Tutor Stephens Road) in southern Wake County.

The modification will increase the permitted area by 294 acres and decrease the affected area by 29.6 acres and includes the addition of lands west of the existing operation.

After thoroughly considering comments received during the public engagement process, including a public hearing held on Dec. 19, 2023, DEMLR has modified the permit with operational limits.

The permit was originally issued in 1987 in accordance with the Mining Act of 1971, and includes provisions related to wastewater and stormwater discharge, air quality and dust control, blasting and buffers between the operation and any surrounding waterways. No on-site disposal of waste generated outside of the mining boundary is allowed without seeking permission from DEMLR. These conditions will remain in effect with the modification.

The final permit modification, hearing officer report and historical documents on the original permit can be found on the DEMLR website.