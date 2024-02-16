Global Tech Solutions Manufacturer TTM Technologies to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that TTM Technologies, Inc., a global technology solutions manufacturer, will invest $13.4 million to expand in Loudoun County. The company is consolidating and modernizing its U.S. facilities to maximize current and future growth and will expand its workforce at its bare printed circuit board manufacturing facility in Sterling. The project will create 43 new jobs.

“TTM Technologies’ expansion demonstrates Virginia’s thriving tech and manufacturing ecosystems can support the growth of our corporate partners with competitive global industries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Reshoring the production of complex printed circuit boards in Virginia is another boost for our manufacturing sector, and we are proud that TTM has found the right location, business climate, and workforce to grow its capacity and capabilities here in the Commonwealth.”

“The expansion of TTM’s business sends a strong message that Virginia can compete and grow in global electronics manufacturing markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “I congratulate TTM Technologies on its success in Loudoun County and thank all the partners involved in securing this project that will create 43 high-tech new jobs for local citizens.”

“TTM Technologies is pleased to bring this expansion of capability and opportunity for workforce growth to Sterling,Va.,” said Phil Titterton, COO of TTM Technologies. “The engagement by Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and Loudoun County’s Department of Economic Development were invaluable in our decision to expand TTM’s Sterling, Virginia facility. This successful process has allowed all involved to develop a better understanding of the importance and criticality of U.S.-made printed circuit boards. We appreciate these partnerships and the community as TTM continues to grow our diverse and dedicated workforce in Sterling.”

“We are thrilled that TTM Technologies chose to expand its operations in Loudoun, underscoring the County’s appeal as a strategic location for cutting-edge technology and manufacturing,” said Buddy Rizer, Executive Director of Loudoun County’s Department of Economic Development. “This expansion not only strengthens our economic foundation but also opens incredible new #LoudounPossible job opportunities for our skilled workforce. Loudoun County remains committed to fostering an environment where innovative companies like TTM Technologies can Start, Scale, and Soar, contributing to the continued growth of our community.”

“It’s always exciting when we can welcome business growth to Loudoun County and Virginia,” said Delegate David Reid. “TTM’s decision to expand their presence in Loudoun County helps diversify our local economy and provides high-paying, quality jobs for Loudoun residents. Loudoun County and Virginia have become synonymous with the global high-tech industry, and investments by companies, like TTM, highlight that we continue to play a significant role in the world economy.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support TTM Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn, and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

###