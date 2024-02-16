UDAF Seeks Applicants for Grant Application Scoring Committee 

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking qualified volunteers for the Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) and the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) program review committees. Applicants may apply to sit on one or both committees. By joining a review committee, volunteers gain firsthand knowledge of the peer review process and become an integral part of the grant award process. Reviewing can help volunteers become more familiar with the grant process and be better prepared for their own applications in the future.

UDAF is especially interested in committee members who are:

members of the agricultural community in the Utah

members of the food industry in Utah (producers, restaurant owners, etc.) • educators with an emphasis on either agriculture or food

familiar with federal grant processes

Reviews will be completed digitally on each volunteer’s schedule between April 8 and 19, 2024 for the RFSI program, and between April 12 and 24, 2024, for the SCBG program. Review criteria will be provided with the applications. Reviewers should expect multiple applications to review and should be aware that there will be a likely time commitment of 2-3 hours a week. A final review meeting may be held if it is determined to be necessary.

For anyone interested in becoming a reviewer, please contact Allison Ross at aross@utah.gov and include “SCORING COMMITTEE” in the email subject line by March 24, 2024. Selected applicants will be notified by March 31, 2024.