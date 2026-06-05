UDAF Prepares As New World Screwworm Confirmed in Texas

The Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF) has been notified that USDA-APHIS identified a confirmed case of New World screwworm (NWS) in Texas near the southern border. It is currently the only confirmed case in the United States. There are not yet any confirmed cases in Utah.

New World screwworm is a fly whose larvae invade warm-blooded hosts via open wounds or lesions. It is treatable once infestation has occurred. Cases in humans are extremely uncommon.

“We want to be very clear that there is no public health or food safety concern with regards to New World screwworm at this time,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “While we are ready to take action and eliminate it, NWS does not currently pose a risk to the food supply.”

As NWS can infest any warm-blooded animal, dog and cat owners are now required to obtain a health certificate (also called a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection) from a veterinarian in order to bring their animals to Utah from Texas. CVI requirements for other animals are unchanged.

The USDA and many other states have been preparing to handle this pest as an animal health concern, and the state of Texas has implemented quarantine and mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of NWS. UDAF has been aware of the possibility of introduction since mid-2025, and has response plans prepared for the possibility of introduction into Utah.

“The U.S. has eradicated this fly before and we will do it again,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Amanda Price. “The keys to eradication are rapid detection, compliance with quarantine and movement restrictions, delaying procedures, and sterile fly release.”

UDAF recommends that Utah livestock producers regularly inspect their animals for signs of NWS, and report any suspicious pest activity to the Utah State Veterinarian at [email protected]. Information on preventing, identifying, and treating NWS can be found at ag.utah.gov/nws.

To read the APHIS press release, visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/news/agency-announcements/usda-confirms-presence-new-world-screwworm-united-states.