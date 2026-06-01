UDAF Publishes MCORE 2025 Utah Medical Cannabis Market Analysis

The Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF) has recently published a report in collaboration with the University of Utah’s Medical Cannabis Outcome Research & Evaluation (MCORE) team. The study surveyed participants and non-participants of Utah’s medical cannabis program to identify successes and barriers to adoption.

UDAF began partnering with MCORE in November of 2024 with the intent to complete research on Utah’s Medical Cannabis program that will inform further development and strategic direction for decisions made by the Utah legislature. Compared to the 2024 report, the 2025 report shows increased adoption and market share, and some improvement in medical users opting into the program rather than continuing out-of-program usage.

“We have a lot of appreciation for these survey responders, since their feedback helps us improve the Medical Cannabis program’s reputation and effectiveness,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “We will continue working with the legislature to make changes to the program as needed to ensure that patients have access to safe medication at a reasonable cost.”

Survey respondents consisted of registered, expired, and non-registered patients under the University of Utah Healthcare System. The MCORE survey received 14,600 responses and confirmed high satisfaction with quality and accessibility, but identified continuing barriers to adoption, such as high costs and administrative difficulty.

The full report has been shared with the legislative Medical Cannabis Working Group. UDAF will collaboratively implement any changes they designate based on the report. The 2025 Utah Medical Cannabis Market Analysis is publicly accessible at https://ag.utah.gov/specialized-products/medical-cannabis.