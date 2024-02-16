Retired judge from northwest Kansas recognized with statewide award

TOPEKA—The Kansas District Judges Association presented its Award for Judicial Excellence to retired Judge Jack Burr during a statewide conference for judges.

Burr was nominated for the award by District Magistrate Judge Steve Unruh of the 15th Judicial District, which is composed of Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace counties.

“Judge Burr is very deserving of this award, based not only on his knowledge of the law, but also on his leadership abilities and how he treated others in the judicial system,” said Unruh.

Burr served 31 years in the 15th Judicial District, including 19 years as the district’s chief judge. When he retired, he became a senior judge and worked as needed in courts across Kansas. He retired from that role in 2019.

“I had the privilege of serving in courtrooms all over the state, as well as assignments to the Court of Appeals and the Kansas Supreme Court,” Burr said. “I owe a debt of gratitude to all those who supported and assisted me over the years.”

Burr said he was surprised when he learned he was selected to receive the judicial excellence award.

“I feel I was rewarded for doing what my friends and colleagues do every day,” Burr said. “I like to think the goal of every judge is to hear cases and to treat everyone in a fair and impartial manner.”

Burr graduated from Wichita State University and Washburn University School of Law. He was in private practice before he became a district judge.﻿

The Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence is presented to a member or former member of the Kansas judiciary who has served with integrity, dignity, and honor, and has conscientiously performed their judicial duties to promote and elevate confidence and trust in the judicial branch.

Criteria for the award include: