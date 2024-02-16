Weekly Traffic Update: February 16, 2024

6th St. and K-10 KDOT project to begin February 28

Originally set for construction in 2023, Crews from KDOT will close 6th St. between E. 800 Rd. and E. 900 Rd. beginning Wednesday, February 28, to begin the US-40/K-10 interchange project. Local access to E. 818 and 848 roads will be available at the west barricades, near E. 800 Rd. Access to 900 Rd. north of 6th St. will be maintained during the closure.

KDOT’s interchange project includes the reconfiguration of the existing diamond interchange to a diverging diamond interchange with new ramps, signals, and bike/ped facilities.

The construction west of K-10 will extend west of the southbound ramps to improve the profile of 6th St. and the extension of a city 4-lane street with turn lanes at the intersection of John Wesley Dr. Additionally, a road will be constructed to maintain access for county residents with access off of E. 900 Rd. to the north.

For any questions related to this particular project, please contact Kate Craft, kate.craft@ks.gov.

Wakarusa Dr. reduced to two lanes at Clinton Pkwy. Intersection

Beginning Tuesday, February 20, City contractors will reduce lanes on Wakarusa Dr. to one southbound lane for work at the Clinton Pkwy. intersection. This work is associated with Phase 1 of the Wakarusa Reconstruction project. The City will provide additional notification when work for Phase 2 begins.

The City anticipates this closure to last through May 1, 2024, pending weather or other delays.

6th St. lane drop extended from Maine St. to Wisconsin St. for next phase of project

Beginning Tuesday, February 20, City contractors for the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. improvements project will extend the lane closure on 6th St. to span from Maine St. to Wisconsin St. to begin waterline work for the next phase of the project. Work will begin on the west side of Michigan St. and continually progress to the west.

The City anticipates the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. improvements project to end Fall 2024, pending weather or other delays.

Westbound lane to close on 11th St. for Evergy replacements

Beginning Tuesday, February 20, crews from Evergy will close the westbound lane on 11th St. from Tennessee St. to Indiana St. to replace Evergy distribution poles and wire in preparation of the 11th St. and Louisiana St. improvements project. Detour signs will be posted in the area directing westbound traffic to use Kentucky St. The City anticipates this lane closure to end in early March, pending weather or other delays.

This work by Evergy is in preparation of the upcoming City project to reconstruct 11th St. between Indiana St. and Ohio St., which is anticipated to start March 4, weather permitting.

6th St. pedestrian traffic route update near Champion Ln.

Beginning Tuesday, February 20, City contractors will close the south sidewalk on 6th St. from Champion Ln. to Folks Rd. to complete waterline work associated with the 6th St. – Champion Ln. to Iowa St. project.

With both the north and south sidewalks being closed, pedestrians will see detour signs in the area instructing them to head north on Champion Lane, east on Bauer Farms Dr., and then south on Folks Rd. to reach 6th St. Both of the ADA sidewalk ramps for 6th St. and Folks Rd. will remain open during this construction.

The City anticipates the sidewalk to reopen in Mid-March 2024.

Bike detour for 6th St. construction

While the various 6th St. improvement projects are underway, the City would like to offer a reminder for residents wishing to travel across 6th St. from the north near downtown.

Pedestrians and bicyclists attempting to go from north of 6th St. to south of 6th St. between Massachusetts St. and Tennessee St. are encouraged to travel west along 6th St. and use the Pinckney Tunnel to cross 6th St. safely.

Old West Lawrence street closures for traffic calming installation to begin February 26

Beginning Monday, February 26, City contractors will close multiple streets to install permanent traffic calming devices for the Old West Lawrence Traffic Calming Project as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

The following locations will be closed to through traffic:

The 600 and 700 blocks of Maine St.

The 600, 700, and 800 blocks of Indiana St.

The 700 block of Arkansas St.

Access to all properties will be maintained at all times during the project.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, March 8, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org