Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,462 in the last 365 days.

City launches solid waste survey to help shape future trash and recycling planning

The City of Lawrence is launching a randomized survey as part of its Solid Waste Master Plan to help guide future decisions about trash and recycling services, goals, strategies, and facility needs.

In the coming days, a survey letter will be mailed to a randomly selected group of Lawrence residents. Not every household will receive a letter. Random selection helps ensure the survey results are statistically valid and reflective of the community as a whole.

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete. Each question helps inform the City’s solid waste management planning efforts and supports long-term, data-driven decisions for Lawrence’s trash and recycling system.

How to participate
Only residents who receive a survey letter can participate. Residents who receive a survey letter can complete the paper survey and return it within the next two weeks using the enclosed postage-paid return envelope.

Survey responses will remain confidential and will be reported in group form only.

Why this survey matters
Trash and recycling touch every household, and the Solid Waste Master Plan will help guide how Lawrence invests in reliable service, responsible recycling, and the facilities and programs needed to support a growing community.

By taking a few moments to share your experience and priorities, you’re helping the City make informed, cost-effective decisions that reflect what residents value most.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence 
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

City launches solid waste survey to help shape future trash and recycling planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.