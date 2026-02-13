Submit Release
MPO Policy Board February 19 Agenda

The Lawrence-Douglas County MPO will be holding a Policy Board meeting on February 19, 2026 at 3:00 PM at the Lawrence Public Library in Meeting Room A. (707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044)

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Virtual participation is permitted for any participant, including staff and the public.

If you wish to participate and comment during the online Zoom meeting, registration is required. The registration link can be found at the top of the agenda.

Meetings will be recorded and posted on the City’s YouTube Channel within one-week.

