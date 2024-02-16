Business Council Board Meets Feb. 21 & 22, 2024, in Cheyenne

The WBC Board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (5221 Yellowstone Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82001), beginning at 8 a.m. The Board also will convene a public work session the previous afternoon, Feb. 21, beginning at 1 p.m. at the same location.

During Thursday’s regular meeting, the Board will consider two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan requests. A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone, please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should email [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Feb. 20 stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

BRC projects being considered at the Feb. 22 meeting:

Community Readiness – North Platte River Park No. 2 Development

The City of Casper is requesting a $5 million Community Readiness grant to complete the sanitary sewer system and stormwater system improvements to support the development of the North Platte River Park Subdivision No. 2 project. ​This development is on 112 acres of vacant, city-owned land located by Interstate 25, the US Highway 20-26 Bypass, and Poplar Street. This will be developed into two business-ready lots, that can be further subdivided, for private development. ​

Community Readiness – Reuse of Former Airport Property

Hot Springs County is requesting a $1,277,895 Community Readiness grant to prepare the former Hot Springs County Airport property for reuse. ​This 105-acre site is located on a scenic butte adjacent to the golf course and State Park trail system in Thermopolis, Wyoming. ​

Public Work Session

The WBC Board of Directors and staff will hold a public work session on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the same location as the board meeting. The work session will include a deep dive into BRC program data, a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) SWOT activity, and a workforce workstream workshop with partners from the Department of Workforce Services and the Department of Family Services.