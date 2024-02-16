Business Council Board Meets Feb. 21 & 22, 2024, in Cheyenne
The WBC Board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (5221 Yellowstone Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82001), beginning at 8 a.m. The Board also will convene a public work session the previous afternoon, Feb. 21, beginning at 1 p.m. at the same location.
BRC projects being considered at the Feb. 22 meeting:
Community Readiness – North Platte River Park No. 2 Development
- The City of Casper is requesting a $5 million Community Readiness grant to complete the sanitary sewer system and stormwater system improvements to support the development of the North Platte River Park Subdivision No. 2 project. This development is on 112 acres of vacant, city-owned land located by Interstate 25, the US Highway 20-26 Bypass, and Poplar Street. This will be developed into two business-ready lots, that can be further subdivided, for private development.
Community Readiness – Reuse of Former Airport Property
- Hot Springs County is requesting a $1,277,895 Community Readiness grant to prepare the former Hot Springs County Airport property for reuse. This 105-acre site is located on a scenic butte adjacent to the golf course and State Park trail system in Thermopolis, Wyoming.
Public Work Session
The WBC Board of Directors and staff will hold a public work session on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the same location as the board meeting. The work session will include a deep dive into BRC program data, a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) SWOT activity, and a workforce workstream workshop with partners from the Department of Workforce Services and the Department of Family Services.