Maine DOE Update – February 16, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin kicked off Maine's Read to ME Challenge today by reading Manolo & the Unicorn to second graders at Jameson Elementary School in Old Orchard Beach. The students enthusiastically responded to Makin's call for them to join the Read to ME challenge themselves and read to an adult or younger child in their lives. They also discussed their favorite books and who the students plan to read to.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) partnered with News Center Maine this week to highlight the voices of teachers and school staff sharing why they #LoveTeaching during a weeklong national campaign.

The Hall of Flags was abuzz Wednesday morning as representatives from across the state came to Maine's Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month Kick Off at the State House. Students, instructors, and directors from 15 of Maine's 27 CTE centers came with everything from canapes to holographic 3D fans, proudly sharing legislators and government officials the advanced skills CTE students are learning.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team has curated resources of content and instructional approaches to help educators include and highlight the important contributions of Black and African-American Mainers in authentic ways. These project-based strategies include finding local historical figures and guest speakers, researching local history, and bridging content areas. Incorporating artistic approaches into the teaching of African American Studies of Maine can provide an authentic learning experience for all students.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) seeks dynamic, creative, and collaborative science and social studies educators to design and deliver professional development on the updated standards.

The National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) has opened nominations for the 2024 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award! Every year, the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award (OBTA) program attempts to recognize an outstanding biology educator (grades 7-12 only) in each of the 50 states; Washington, DC; Puerto Rico, Canada; and overseas territories.

The Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA), in partnership with the Maine Council of English Language Arts (MCELA), has announced the winners of the second annual Student Writing Contest that showcased the outstanding talent of students and the incredible impact of teachers in Maine.

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

As a junior in high school, Madison Jackson had no idea what she wanted to do when she graduated. "I was worried about it because everyone else already knew," remembers Jackson as she one day decided to check out the list of class options at her local Career and Technical Education (CTE) center, Capital Area Tech Center (CATC) in Augusta. Initially, Jackson wanted to be a Game Warden but remembers seeing computer technology on the list of pathways at CATC and thinking, "Oh, that's like video games, that will be fine," she recalled. "That's not what it turned into at all," she added.

The Civil Rights Team at Eliot Elementary School has been working hard to make their school a better place to be. The Civil Rights Team is made up of 21 grade three students who engage their school community to think and talk about race and skin color, national origin and ancestry, religion, disabilities, gender, and orientation (in an age-appropriate manner).

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Join the Maine Department of Education for in-person Spring 2024 regional conversations for McKinney-Vento liaisons and organizations.

Math4ME is a free, three-year, whole-school project designed to support all educators (classroom teachers, special educators, ed techs, and interventionists) to strengthen math proficiency for all learners with a specific focus on increased math proficiency for students with math IEP goals.

The Maine Department of Education's (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education is hosting a Math4ME Informational Session on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 4:00-5:00 PM virtually via Zoom.

In February, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team celebrates the love of the question by hosting a course called Question, Reflect, Repeat: Introduction to the Question Formulation Technique. In collaboration with the Right Question Institute, the Maine DOE is hosting a three-week asynchronous course on the Question Formulation Technique (QFT).

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

