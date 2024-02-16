NEWS RELEASE

Feb. 16, 2024

Gov. Spencer Cox signs five bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 16, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed five bills today. He has signed 20 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.

HB 33 Cigarette and Tobacco Amendments

HB 64 State Construction and Fire Codes Amendments

SB 109 Corrections Modifications

SCR 1 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing School Support Staff

SCR 4 Concurrent Resolution Urging Changes to ADA Website Accessibility

