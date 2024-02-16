NEWS RELEASE
Feb. 16, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs five bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 16, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed five bills today. He has signed 20 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.
Information on the bill signed today can be found below:
- HB 33 Cigarette and Tobacco Amendments
- HB 64 State Construction and Fire Codes Amendments
- SB 109 Corrections Modifications
- SCR 1 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing School Support Staff
- SCR 4 Concurrent Resolution Urging Changes to ADA Website Accessibility
