Feb. 16, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer Cox signs five bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 16, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed five bills today. He has signed 20 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date. 

Information on the bill signed today can be found below:

  • HB 33  Cigarette and Tobacco Amendments 
  • HB 64 State Construction and Fire Codes Amendments 
  • SB 109 Corrections Modifications
  • SCR 1 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing School Support Staff
  • SCR 4 Concurrent Resolution Urging Changes to ADA Website Accessibility

