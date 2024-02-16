Submit Release
SLEIS Training on February 21 is Canceled

The in-person SLEIS training session scheduled for Wednesday, February 21 at Iowa Western Community College has been canceled due to low registration.  No further SLEIS training sessions are scheduled for 2024.  A recording of the February 2023 SLEIS training session and other SLEIS tutorials can be found at eAirServices by clicking on the "Useful Resources" tab within the SLEIS section of the webpage, then selecting "SLEIS Tutorials."  

If you have questions regarding SLEIS, please contact Emissions Inventory staff by sending an e-mail to sleis@dnr.iowa.gov.

