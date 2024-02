Disaster Recovery Centers Closed on Presidents Day

NASHVILLE – Disaster Recovery Centers operating in Tennessee for tornado recovery will close temporarily Monday, Feb. 19, for the Presidents Day federal holiday.

The centers, where disaster survivors can meet with personnel from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration, are located at:

Davidson County: Nashville State Community College North Davidson Campus, 1520 Gallatin Pike North Madison, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Saturday-Sunday

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Saturday-Sunday Montgomery County: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, closed Sunday

On Presidents Day, Business Recovery Centers operated by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also will be closed. The centers are located at Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission and Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.