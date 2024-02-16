Submit Release
FEMA Extends Direct Housing Program for Hurricane Ian

FEMA has announced a six-month extension of the Direct Temporary Housing program through Sept. 29, 2024, for eligible households in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota and Volusia counties. 

Since Hurricane Ian, FEMA has provided temporary housing units for over 1,300 displaced families in the state. Working with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and local partners, more than 650 families have found a more permanent home. 

FEMA continues working closely with state and local officials and volunteers to help nearly 700 families still living in temporary housing find a more permanent solution. Disaster case managers are also working one-on-one with them to help with their needs. 

In accordance with FEMA housing program rules and regulations, those continuing to live in FEMA temporary housing units after March 29, 2024 will be responsible for paying monthly rent. Rental rates will vary based on the size and location of the temporary housing unit but will not exceed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Market Rate. Residents will receive a letter about their individual situation. Residents with questions can speak with their FEMA housing advisor. 

For the latest information on Florida's recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673 Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) and at facebook.com/fema.

