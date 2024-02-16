Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Observe Holiday Weekend

Charleston, W.Va. – All federal-state Disaster Recovery Centers in Harrison, Calhoun, and Kanawha counties in West Virginia will be open on Saturday, Feb. 17, to help West Virginia residents in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties impacted by the Aug. 28-30, 2023, flooding.  

All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

The Calhoun and Kanawha centers will be open on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, for normal hours.

The Harrison County Courthouse center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024.

*Survivors can visit any Disaster Recovery Center, regardless of the county they live in.

Kanawha County

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Kanawha County

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Belle Town Hall

1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Penn VA Coal Carbon Center

13905 MacCorkle Ave, Charleston, WV 25301

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Calhoun County

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Harrison County

Closed Monday Feb. 19, 2024

Reopening Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024

80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harrison County Courthouse

301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301

 

Hours of operation:

Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For hours and other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for more details on DRCs open in West Virginia. 

  1. For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756  and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

