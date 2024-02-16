Submit Release
Streetwear Designer Cosmic the Oasis Unveils Its Silver Swan Collection at NBA All-Star Weekend

Offers Sneak Preview at Exclusive Event at NBA All-Star Weekend

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmic the Oasis, the Atlanta-based streetwear brand and fashion house founded by 2015 NBA first-round draft pick RJ Hunter, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its highly anticipated winter collection, the Silver Swan Collection. Cosmic the Oasis will host a special preview event during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend at the exclusive Havana Cigar Lounge. The invite-only affair will give attendees a sneak preview of the new collection expected to drop soon.

"We are excited to introduce the Silver Swan Collection which reflects the essence of winter in silvers and grays with our trademark silhouettes," said RJ Hunter, founder and creative director of the brand. “The NBA All-Star Weekend offered us a perfect opportunity to give our loyal customers a sneak peak at our upcoming collection.”

Cosmic the Oasis styles have caught the attention of celebrity athletes and entertainers who have been seen online sporting the brand’s clothing, including Peso Pluma, NBA player Gary Harris and Teezo Touchdown.

“We’re really pleased that our original designs are resonating with people looking for a high quality, distinctive aesthetic,” Hunter continued.

For more information and updates on Cosmic the Oasis and the Silver Swan Collection, visit www.cosmictheoasis.com or follow @cosmic_collective on Instagram.

About Cosmic the Oasis: Cosmic the Oasis is an Atlanta-based streetwear brand and fashion house founded by RJ Hunter. Inspired by an introspective perspective, the brand offers a sanctuary amidst chaos, celebrating individuality and personal expression through bold design and fearless creativity. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Cosmic the Oasis is redefining high-quality contemporary streetwear.

Cosmic the Oasis
