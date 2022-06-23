Cosmic Streetwear & Hip Hop Artist Don Favelli Announce Release of Summer Streetwear Collection With Its Own Soundtrack
EINPresswire.com/ -- RJ Hunter, Founder of Cosmic Worldwide, announced today the release of Cosmic's summer streetwear collection and its collaboration with San Diego hip hop artist Don Favelli on the coordinated release of Favelli’s new ‘Cosmic’ album.
“The Cosmic Worldwide brand is an introspection,” says Hunter. “It says ‘I’m okay on the inside in my own space.’ It represents a space away from space, a good place even if the larger world you inhabit is chaotic, dangerous or just not right. When I met with Don Favelli in late 2021, we realized that the perspective of the music he was developing for his next album was completely in line with the Cosmic brand inspiration.”
“We recognized an immediate connection,” said Don Favelli. “As I was developing the Cosmic album, we were in the middle of a pandemic, there were ongoing threats to civil liberties and emerging global dangers. And yet I found myself in a place of personal well-being.”
“My last album, ‘Relationships Are Hard’, was straightforward storytelling.” Favelli continued. “The Cosmic album expresses a personal space, a feeling, an expansion of my inner universe, even when many aspects of the outer world are threatening and contracting.”
“And that was a perfect fit with Cosmic Worldwide’s summer streetwear collection,” Hunter added.
Hunter and Favelli worked with San Diego photographer Coner Martz (aka Erick Martinez) to create the Cosmic album cover art and capture Cosmic Worldwide's summer streetwear collection. The new summer streetwear collection for Cosmic Worldwide can be found at cosmicworldwide.com. Don Favelli’s new album “Cosmic” is available worldwide on all music platforms. Lyrics for the album can be found on Genius.
About Cosmic Worldwide
Cosmic Worldwide is a global streetwear brand founded by professional basketball player RJ Hunter. The Cosmic brand celebrates creativity, expression and creates a space away from space. Cosmic’s new summer collection is available for purchase at https://cosmicworldwide.com/
About Don Favelli
Don Favelli is a San Diego, CA hip hop artist, songwriter and entrepreneur, with evocative, original lyrics. His latest album, Cosmic, was released June 23, 2022. Raised in Southern California, Don Favelli has lived over the last several years in Atlanta, Oakland and San Diego. Don Favelli is the CEO and founder of Favelli Enterprises, Inc.
About ConerMartz
Coner Martz (aka Erick Martinez), based in San Diego, Ca, is a professional videographer, photographer and post-production creative with a broad portfolio of unique and compelling commercial and creative projects.
