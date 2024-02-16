Submit Release
'America's Business Aircraft'

The first Air Force One, Columbine II, Lockheed Constellation VC-121A

Feb. 16, 2024

Do you know the story behind the first Air Force One? The aircraft – Columbine II, a Lockheed Constellation VC-121-A – was the first aircraft given the now-famous call-sign while flying President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953. Learn more about the history behind the airplane often affectionately referred to as “America’s business aircraft.”

 

