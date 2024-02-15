Morocco: Teachers’ unions continue to work in solidarity for students affected by the earthquake

In its continued efforts to help the communities affected by the earthquake in Morocco, the Syndicat National de l’Enseignement, member of the Fédération Démocratique du Travail (SNE/FDT), organised an educational activity for displaced pupils in Marrakesh.

On Wednesday January 3rd, union officers organised educational activities at the Badr school in the Al Mahamid neighbourhood. In addition, eighty pairs of glasses were provided to pupils in the school, following eyesight tests that had been carried out in December. Restoring children’s eyesight is essential to creating the necessary conditions for them to thrive in school despite their temporary displacement and the impact of the earthquake. The act of solidarity was welcomed by the students’ families and the leadership of the school.

Global union solidarity with the educational community in Morocco was present from the very start. Immediately after the earthquake of September 8th 2023, Education International provided emergency aid and launched an appeal to all its affiliates from around the globe to contribute to the Solidarity with Morocco Fund.

Coordinated and targeted union action

Morocco’s education unions, particularly SNE-FDT and SNE-Confédération Démocratique du Travail (SNE-CDT), coordinated their efforts in order to support the communities affected by the earthquake. School materials, games, and books were distributed to several of the villages impacted, including Talat N’Yaaqoub that was most affected and difficult to access. Unfortunately, the disaster led to a considerable loss of human life, including 12 teachers, and many schools and boarding schools were badly damaged.

Morocco’s education unions together with Education International carried out targeted interventions, such as providing teachers and pupils with psychological support, distributing essential school materials, setting up school libraries, and contributing to rebuild the communities affected.

Despite ongoing challenges, the global education community continues to stand in solidarity with Moroccan teachers and students, helping to create a sense of normality in these trying times.