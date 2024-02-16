Saskatchewan Recognizes TeleMiracle Week Ahead of 48th Annual Telethon

CANADA, February 16 - Released on February 16, 2024

The familiar sound of ringing phones will soon be heard across the province. Today, Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky on behalf of Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris, along with the Kinsmen, Kinettes, and Kin Clubs of Saskatchewan, recognize TeleMiracle Week in the province beginning February 18 and culminating on February 24 with the 48th edition of the yearly telethon, broadcast live from Regina.

The live Countdown to TeleMiracle pre-show will precede the telethon, starting at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, on telemiracle.com. The TeleMiracle telethon kicks off later that evening at 9 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday, February 25, at 5 p.m. The TeleMiracle telethon can be viewed on CTV Saskatchewan channels, as well as telemiracle.com.

"Saskatchewan is known for many things, with TeleMiracle near the top of the list," Makowsky said. "Over the last 47 years, Saskatchewan residents have embraced the work TeleMiracle does and have opened their hearts, showing the Saskatchewan spirit of giving that has made TeleMiracle such an important piece of our province."

Since the initial TeleMiracle telethon in 1977, Saskatchewan residents have donated more than $159 million, which remains in Saskatchewan, with proceeds going to the Kinsmen Foundation. The foundation provides specialized mobility and medical equipment to people and organizations throughout Saskatchewan and travel assistance for residents needing medical treatment outside their community.

"TeleMiracle has been 'Rooted in Saskatchewan' and has touched people across this province for the past 47 years and counting," TeleMiracle 48 Chair Tyler Hall said. "Through TeleMiracle, Saskatchewan people come together every year to help their friends, neighbours and communities. We are grateful for the honour of having TeleMiracle Week declared in Saskatchewan, which helps raise awareness in advance of the telethon."

Under provincial legislation, TeleMiracle Week in Saskatchewan is the week immediately before the annual telethon. The Recognition of Telemiracle Week Act is overseen by the Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

