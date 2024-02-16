DNR enforcement actions, published 2/9/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dallas County

Specialty Sales, Incorporated, aka Specialty Enterprises

Timely submit all minor source emissions inventory documents and pay a $1,500 administrative penalty.

Monroe County

Raul Flores-Castillo and Virginia Flores

Remove and land apply all liquid manure and manure solids from the earthen lagoon and below building pits and properly close the animal feeding operation by December 31, 2024; submit a status update on the removal of the manure on April 15, July 15, and October 15, or until the manure has all been removed and properly land applied; and pay a stipulated $5,000 administrative penalty.

Muscatine County

RJ Pork Enterprise, LLC

Pay annual compliance fees for 2021, 2022, and 2023 and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Winneshiek County

Darryl Humpal

Develop and submit a plan of action for properly managing all parlor waste, confinement manure, and silage leachate/runoff; submit the plan of action to DNR and immediately implement upon approval; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Jones County

William Shadbolt dba Montipark LLC and Montipark LLC

Reply within one week to all communications from any DNR employee related to the operation or management of the drinking water system; operate the drinking water system in compliance with its public water supply operation permit, including but not limited to any future modifications of the permit; retain at all times an operator-in-charge for the drinking water treatment and distribution systems who has a Grade A certification; immediately begin implementing a program to provide residents of the mobile home park with bottled water; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.