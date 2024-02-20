LCP Media Welcomes Accomplished Senior Living Sales Leader as VP of Sales
Drew Cravey Joins LCP Media Sales Team
I am thrilled to join the team here at LCP Media and look forward to a fantastic 2024”CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LCP Media is excited to announce the hiring of Drew Cravey as the Vice President of Sales, leveraging his extensive expertise in the senior living industry. With a proven track record and a decade-long commitment to driving revenue and fostering team culture, Drew is poised to elevate LCP Media’s presence in the senior living vertical.
Having garnered valuable experience at organizations such as A Place for Mom and G5, Drew brings a wealth of knowledge and a robust network of industry relationships to his new role. His dedication to the senior living sector is evident through years of successful sales and collaboration within the industry.
On a personal note, Drew embarked on a cross-country journey, relocating himself and his two canine companions to Las Vegas, Nevada, in late 2023. This relocation reflects his professional commitment and his personal dedication to contributing to the growth and success of the vibrant community in Las Vegas.
“I am thrilled to join the team here at LCP Media and look forward to a fantastic 2024,” expressed Drew. His strategic vision and passion for the senior living sector position Drew as a key asset to the LCP Media team.
“LCP Media is confident that Drew’s experience will play a pivotal role in driving sales collaboration and further establishing LCP Media’s investment in the senior living category. We are very excited about Drew joining our sales team”, said Whitney Sullender, EVP of Sales at LCP Media.
Please join us in welcoming Drew to the LCP Media team as we look forward to achieving new heights together!
ABOUT LCP MEDIA
LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixels) is a national visual media technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.
Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it’s Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com.
