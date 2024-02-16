Florida Highway Patrol Arrests Convicted Felon Found in Possession of Weapons and Neo Nazi Memorabilia

February 16, 2024

PENSACOLA, FLA.– Today, Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), while conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Interstate 10 (I-10) near mile marker 10 in Escambia County, observed an individual driving a white Chevy Avalanche with Texas tags following a dump truck too closely.

Troopers pulled the vehicle over and discovered weapons, including handguns, ammunition, and antisemitic memorabilia.

The driver, identified as Ronald Lee Murray Jr., 42, of Cypress, Texas, was confirmed to be a convicted felon with multiple felony convictions out on bond in Orange County, Florida. Murray also holds no valid Florida driver’s license.

Passengers within the vehicle were released, and Ronald Lee Murray Jr. was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail without bond on the following charges:

The investigation remains active and ongoing; additional information is not available at this time.

