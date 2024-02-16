PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: West Kola Ridge

Saturday 17 February 2024, 9am – 3pm

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at West Kola Ridge, there will be a planned water shut down from 9am to 3pm on Saturday 17 February 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out maintenance work on faulty hydrants in the area.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

West Kola

RidgeMatariu

Gegema

Feraladoa

Ferakusia

Fulisango

FFA

Talise

Tanuli

Mbua Valley

East Kola

St. Nicholas

Zion

Mud Land

Kombivatu

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater