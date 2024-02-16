Shooting And Gun Accessories Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Shooting And Gun Accessories Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the shooting and gun accessories market size is predicted to reach $10.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.
The growth in the shooting and gun accessories market is due to a rise in territorial activities throughout the world. North America region is expected to hold the largest shooting and gun accessories market share. Major players in the shooting and gun accessories market include Beretta Holding S.p.A., Remington Arms Company LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., SIG SAUER Inc., Sturm Ruger & Co Inc..
Shooting And Gun Accessories Market Segments
• By Type: Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Other Types
• By Distribution: Online, Offline
• By End-Use: Law Enforcement, Competitive Sports
• By Geography: The global shooting and gun accessories market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A gun is a weapon with a metal tube through which projectiles such as bullets, shells, or other objects are fired with explosive power. The act of firing a projectile from a gun is known as shooting. Gun accessories are tools or additions that help a gun perform better or function more precisely. Sights, scopes, silencers, compensators, and laser pointers are some of the accessories.
