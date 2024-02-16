February 16, 2024

The information presented in this report is based on data gathered from an online survey conducted by the Business Council of PNG (BCPNG) in collaboration with PwC, from 16 January to 22 January 2024.

Therefore, the findings are only reflective of the experiences of the respondents and may not mirror the experiences of other industry players that were not able to participate in the survey.

The data gathered from this survey aims to provide insights from businesses on the impact to business resulting from the looting and destruction (or “events of 10 th January”) caused on 10 January.

The questions were both open ended, which required a free text response, as well as multiple choice questions. The survey questionnaire was sent to respondents using an online survey tool, and the data gathered was analysed and organised by responses into themes. The responses were gathered on a confidential basis andthe responses have not been audited or validated. In some cases, the free form

responses have been edited for clarity and context. Data on losses were based on survey responses and information provided directly to BCPNG.

The responses are those of the respondents and do not purport to reflect any other views, including the views of the Business Council of PNG or PwC.