Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,867 in the last 365 days.

BCPNG Business Survey – Jan 10 2024 Looting in PNG

February 16, 2024

The information presented in this report is based on data gathered from an online survey conducted by the Business Council of PNG (BCPNG) in collaboration with PwC, from 16 January to 22 January 2024.

Therefore, the findings are only reflective of the experiences of the respondents and may not mirror the experiences of other industry players that were not able to participate in the survey.

The data gathered from this survey aims to provide insights from businesses on the impact to business resulting from the looting and destruction (or “events of 10th January”) caused on 10 January.

The questions were both open ended, which required a free text response, as well as multiple choice questions. The survey questionnaire was sent to respondents using an online survey tool, and the data gathered was analysed and organised by responses into themes. The responses were gathered on a confidential basis andthe responses have not been audited or validated. In some cases, the free form
responses have been edited for clarity and context. Data on losses were based on survey responses and information provided directly to BCPNG.

The responses are those of the respondents and do not purport to reflect any other views, including the views of the Business Council of PNG or PwC.

You just read:

BCPNG Business Survey – Jan 10 2024 Looting in PNG

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more