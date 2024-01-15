Business Council of PNG Announces Appointment of New President and Board Members

January 15, 2024

The Business Council of Papua New Guinea (BCPNG) hereby announces the appointment of newly elected executive board members including the President-Elect.

The appointments were done at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 16th November 2023. The newly appointed Business Council of PNG’s 2024 – 2025 Executive Board Members are Mrs. Susil Nelson-Kongoi, CEO of IBBM as President-Elect, Mr. Moses David, Senior Economist of Kina Bank Ltd as Vice President (National), Mr. Hulala Tokome, Chairman and Managing Director for Puma Energy as Vice President (International), and Ms. Courtney Boustridge, Senior Manager Advisory of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as Treasurer.

The Non-Executive Board Members include Mr. Kee Lim – General Manager of Fairdeal Liquors Ltd, Mr. Stan Joyce – CEO of Joyce & Co., Ms. Julienne Leka-Maliaki – PNG Country Manager of Tetra Tech International Development, Mr. Adam Kramer – Managing Director of Kramer Ausenco and Mr. Kenneth Imako – Partner at Allens.

The outgoing President, Ms. Nuni Kulu, congratulated the new board members and passed the leadership role on to further the work of the council by being the ‘Voice of the Private Sector’. “It has been an honour to serve the Business Council as President with the Members of the Board and I will continue to provide strategic support to the newly appointed board members”, said Ms. Kulu. Ms. Kulu as the Chair to the recently held Annual General Meeting gave an update on the achievements of BCPNG’s 5-year strategy and the PNG Government to Business Framework 2022-2027.

Apart from BCPNG hosting the inaugural Government-to-Business Consultative Forum (G2BCF), other Government-to-Business engagements this year saw a combine attendance of 2000 business executives, officials, over 100 speakers from various national and international organisations to engage in robust conversations with the Ministers, Members of Parliament and the Judiciary. As successor, the newly appointed President of the Business Council of PNG, Mrs. Susil Nelson-Kongoi, thanked Ms. Nuni Kulu for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledged the tireless work of BCPNG Secretariat and the Board Members.

“I would like to thank you, the Business Council membership, for placing your confidence and trust in me as your President,” said Mrs. Nelson-Kongoi. “Our focus for 2024 moving forward will be to engage with purpose”.

Mrs. Nelson-Kongoi comes highly recommended with a background in various high-level leadership roles in Papua New Guinea. She is the current CEO of PNG’s Institute of Banking and Business Management.