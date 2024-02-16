$GDHG may be next in a series of China-based companies that are gaining interest on the NASDAQ Following $HOLO & $DTSS

Golden Heaven Group Holdings, LTD. NASDAQ: GDHG $GDHG Park $GDHG Park 2 $GDHG New Park $GDHG Park 3

NANPING , FUJIAN, CHINA, February 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- $GDHG may be next in a series of China-based companies that are gaining interest and support on the NASDAQ at this time Following $HOLO and $DTSS $GDHG Total revenue in fiscal year 2023 was $31.8 million with a Gross profit of $19.3 millionFor more information on $GDHG visit: https://ir.jsyoule.com/  Currently Managing Six Properties Consisting of Amusement Parks, Water Parks, Gourmet Festivals, Circus Performances and High-Tech Facilities. Parks are Located in Geographically Diverse Markets Across the South of China and Collectively Offer Approximately 139 Rides & Attractions. Parks are Easily Accessible to an Aggregate Population of Approximately 21 Million People in China. Utilizing Capital Market to Broaden Presence in the Amusement Park Industry. Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Refining Investment Strategies. Increasing Investment in Technology to Elevate Visitor Experiences and Improve Overall Customer Satisfaction. Launched Trial Operation of New Seven Rainbow Park in Anshun City, Guizhou Province of China. Entered Operating Lease Framework Agreement with Top-tier Chinese Amusement Group.Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd . (Nasdaq: GDHG ) manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the GDHG parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people.The GDHG parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.GDHG may be next in a series of Nasdaq-listed, China-based companies that are gaining high investor interest and support at this time with the significant appreciation of their share prices. 2 such examples would be MicroCloud Hologram, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLO) which engages in holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. Also, Datasea, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSS) is engaged in the development of information technology (or IT) systems and network security solutions. DTSS primarily focuses on IT system security and leveraging its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions to clients.2024 GDHG Chairman's Letter to ShareholdersOn February 6th GDHG released the following letter to shareholders from Ms. Qiong Jin, the CEO and Chairman of the Company which included the following:2023: The Milestone of NASDAQ ListingA defining moment for GDHG in 2023 was a successful listing on NASDAQ on April 12, 2023. The NASDAQ listing process marked improvements in GDHG business development, corporate governance, and risk management practices. It also helped GDHG attract talent, strengthen partnerships, and improve supply chain networks.Looking ahead to 2024, the GDHG focus will be on:1. Utilizing the capital market and broadening GDHG presence in the amusement park industry.2. Enhancing GDHG operational efficiency and refining investment strategies, with a greater emphasis on the management aspects of its business.3. Increasing GDHG investment in technology to elevate visitor experiences and improve overall customer satisfaction.Trial Operation of Seven Rainbow ParkOn February 1st GDHG announced the trial operation of Seven Rainbow Park in Anshun City, Guizhou Province of China.The construction of the Seven Rainbow Park was completed ahead of schedule and GDHG commenced the trial operation in January 2024. GDHG expects the Seven Rainbow Park to provide a good entertainment experience for guests, especially during the winter holiday and the Chinese New Year. An estimated total of RMB140 million is expected to be invested in this park, of which amount, approximately RMB41 million has already been invested to date.The new GDHG Seven Rainbow Park spans approximately 15,000 square meters. It specifically caters to the entertainment needs of children and teenagers, featuring a range of attractions such as a Ferris wheel, luxury carousel, a zoo, an ocean hall, a pirate ship, and bumper cars, among others.Ms. Qiong Jin, the CEO and Chairman of GDHG, commented, "The trial operation of the Park is a significant step towards addressing the entertainment needs of families in the local area. The trial operation results have met our expectations. The Park offers a valuable model for future projects. Our goal is to establish the Park as an entertainment hub in the local area while advancing the Company's sustainable development and profit objectives."Intent to Enter Operating Lease Framework Agreement with a Top-Tier Chinese Amusement GroupOn December 6th GDHG announced that it intends to enter into an operating lease framework agreement with a top-tier Chinese amusement group. The Group is a subsidiary of a prominent Chinese tourism group, ranking among China's top 30 national cultural enterprises and top 20 tourism groups. This Agreement is expected to mark a significant step in the GDHG strategic business expansion efforts and is aimed at enhancing GDHG market position by leveraging the Group's strong presence in the Chinese amusement park industry.Pursuant to the Agreement, that is presently under negotiation, the Group's theme park in Wuhan, Hubei Province in central China is expected to become the pilot leased park to GDHG. 