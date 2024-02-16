Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross to Release New Single “In Your Smile”

The chart-topping artist will release her personal ode to love in time for Valentine’s Day.

FUQUAY VARINA, NC, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After winning Musician of the Year at the 2023 Whos Hoo Country Music Awards and being named a 2023 Independent Music Network Awards winner for Fan Favorite, singer-songwriter Pam Ross is back with a new single release. “In Your Smile” will be available on all streaming platforms on February 16, 2024.

Ross, known for her blend of country and rock, affectionately known as “Pam Music”, shares her inspiration behind “In Your Smile:” “I was trying to write a song and came up with the opening chords,” Ross explains. “I miss living by the water and instantly saw two people on the beach. Then I went to the kitchen and passed a picture of me and my wife. It was the first picture we ever took together and we were smiling. I went back to my music room and wrote the song.”

The single paints a picture of two people on a beach, their footprints fading into the wet sand and their laughter filling the air. Ross sings of finding her future in her lover’s smile, a love that will last longer than just a moment in time. With its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, “In Your Smile” is sure to be another hit for the talented musician.

Pam Ross has been making waves on the music scene since her debut, and her music has been streamed over 300K times on Spotify. With her unique sound and powerful lyrics, she has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. “In Your Smile” is sure to be another standout track from her debut album, “When Therapy Fails.”

For more information about Pam Ross and her music, please visit her website at www.pamrossmusic.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today's new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover.

