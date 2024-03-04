NEW BOOK AND INNOVATIVE TOOLKIT EMPOWER YOUNG MINDS TO UNDERSTAND AND CELEBRATE THE UPCOMING SOLAR ECLIPSE
LOOK UP by Lori Bajorek
This book reminds us of what it means to look up! Look up at the sky, look up from your cell phone, look up to those who help and serve, and remember, others look up to you too!”UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phrase "Look Up!" has never been more fitting than now.
— Lori Bajorek
On April 8th, North America will experience a total eclipse of the sun. For a brief moment in time, day will be night and 50 million people will experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
And now, a champion for esports programs to enhance K-12 learning has written a book and developed an entire program celebrating the upcoming eclipse and encouraging children to “look up.”
The book, entitled LOOK UP and written by Lori Bajorek, president and CEO of the National Esports Association (NEA), explores the phases of the eclipse and is narrated by SmartSchool’s very own AI tutor YOKO, who guides students on the journey of how to view the eclipse safely while discussing all the wonders to be learned while watching an eclipse.
While educating children on the facts behind the eclipse – the only one in the next 55 years – Bajorek is taking the opportunity to provide an even bigger message. “This is a time,” she says, “to look up from your phone or computer and take the pledge to look up today and every day. This book reminds us of what it means to look up! Look up at the sky, look up from your cell phone, look up to those who help and serve, and remember, others look up to you too!”
Bajorek’s National Esports Association is collaborating with organizations, educators, communities, and individuals across the nation to take the pledge to Look Up! and make the “Great North American Eclipse” an unforgettable and safe event for everyone, inspiring curiosity, awe, and a deeper understanding of our universe.
The LOOK UP book stresses that the act of looking up is not merely a physical gesture; it’s a pledge to be present, to appreciate the beauty that surrounds us, and to acknowledge the interconnectedness that defines our shared human experience. As the characters navigate the phases of the eclipse, readers are invited to embark on their own journey of self-discovery, guided by the profound wisdom found in the simple act of looking up.
As part of the initiative, Bajorek has already secured 200,000 special eclipse glasses, to be donated to the New York City Public Library for distribution, along with a Public Service Announcement from the New York City Mayor’s Office. In taking the pledge to Look Up! more students will be able to safely experience this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
On the https://nea.gg/nea-lookup website, teachers can find a special toolkit designed to not only encourage eclipse observation but also foster a broader culture of curiosity, learning, and leadership. The site also includes special lesson plans centered around esports and the eclipse.
For those in school on April 8, 2024, the eclipse isn't just a celestial event; it's an opportunity to ignite a captivating learning journey about the Earth-Sun-Moon system or the Sun and its energy. Educators from kindergarten to 12th grade can delve into a treasure trove of resources that the National Esports Association put together as well as a list of additional resources.
“Amidst all the advice from experts, one message resonates strongly — relish the moment! Embrace the sensation as the Moon gracefully envelops the Sun, notice the hush descending upon the surroundings and ponder the extraordinary nature of this solar eclipse.”
LOOK UP is available at Barnes and Noble and digitally at libraries across America.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lori Bajorek is president and CEO of the National Esports Association (NEA), through which she champions esports in education. She pioneered what is considered the first educational program for esports and continues to build upon her 16 years of experience creating and implementing game-centered programs for enhanced K-12 learning, including establishing academic standards and developing curriculum. She continues to work globally with school districts and leading tech partners to further esports in education, elevating student engagement, attendance, and academic success.
Microsoft named Bajorek an honoree of the 2022 Microsoft Legacy Project, alongside luminaries like Jane Goodell, Jane Fonda, astronauts, a Nobel Prize laureate, and athletic pioneers. In 2022 she also presented her first Tedx Talk, on the topic of esports in education. Under Bajorek’s leadership, the NEA was ranked third in the country in 2021 among esports entities “on the cutting edge of gaming” by Yahoo! Sports.
Bajorek speaks often at events and conferences on several esports’ topics, including education, engagement, inclusion, and women in gaming. She studied at Emma Willard School, a leading college-prep private school, and earned a bachelor’s degree in child psychology from the University of Buffalo. She and her husband, Ronald, are the proud parents of two grown children — Alia, a professional comedian, and Trip, a talented gamer. To learn more, visit https://nea.gg/nea-lookup.
