NBAA Promotes Careers in Business Aviation at NGPA Career Fair

Feb. 15, 2024

NBAA will share business aviation career opportunities with attendees at the National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) Winter Warm-Up, taking place Feb. 15-16 in Palm Springs, CA.

The event – which features dozens of exhibitors, presentations from highly regarded thought leaders and hundreds of attendees from across the aviation industry’s professional sector, including the airlines, military and general aviation – offers NBAA an opportunity to reach pilots, technicians and others aspiring to careers in the industry.

“Recruiting and retaining good candidates is a challenge in today’s environment. This event is a great opportunity for NBAA and its members to reach a whole new group of aviation professionals,” said NBAA Senior Vice President of Safety, Security, Sustainability and International Affairs Doug Carr, who also services as vice chair of NGPA.

“This type of career fair allows us to share the exciting opportunities in business aviation and the unique benefits of a career in this segment of the aviation industry,” he added.

Carr will moderate a panel on the innovative advanced air mobility sector, during which panelists will share how eVTOL will revolutionize travel, where various aircraft are in development and certification, as well as how the aircraft will integrate into airspace and facilities and the regulatory landscape required to launch the on-demand air-transport vehicles.

Other scheduled sessions will provide résumé guidance, progress on policies related to pilot mental health and even a look into the life of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane hunter.

The NGPA Winter Warm-Up is the group’s most popular event of the year and features the career fair, fly-in, several networking events and more.