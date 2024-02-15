MPD Investigating Triple Homicide in Northeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast, DC that left three people dead.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 7:38 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District responded to the 5000 block of Jay Street, Northeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located two women and a man dead from apparent gunshot wound injuries inside of an apartment.

The victims’ identity is being withheld pending a positive identification and next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $75,000 for anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24023596