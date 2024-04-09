North America’s Only Foundry Still Making Traditional English-Style Garden Urns And Planters Is Right Here In The GTA
Classic planters forged by Bromsgrove Garden Ornaments, at Ralph Lauren flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
After many years selling exclusively through landscape architects and designers, a selection of Bromsgrove products are now available to purchase directly.
I wanted to preserve a tradition of crafting garden ornaments rarely being practised in North America. I knew there was a demand for it. I wanted to find my audience in the US and Canada.”HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “There can scarcely be a doubt that the happiest material for our garden ornament is lead.” — Gertrude Jekyll
— Richard Davies, Bromsgrove Garden Ornaments
Gertrude Jekyll ( 29 November 1843 – 8 December 1932) the British horticulturist, garden designer, craftswoman, photographer, writer, artist, and “a premier influence in garden design”, made this definitive statement regarding garden ornaments.
Today, lead is still considered to be the ultimate material for outdoor planters, urns, cisterns, and water features. While there continue to be a handful of businesses still making garden ornaments this way in the UK and Europe, Bromsgrove Garden Ornaments is one of only two remaining companies doing this in North America.
Richard Davies is the founder of Bromsgrove Garden Ornaments. He began the company back in 1998, bringing a passion for creating high end garden products manufactured using traditional methods.
According to Davies, “I wanted to preserve a tradition of crafting garden ornaments rarely being practised in North America. I knew there was a demand for it. I wanted to find my audience in the US and Canada.”
Bromsgrove Garden Ornaments found their audience. For nearly a quarter century, Bromsgrove has supplied customers with the finest products exclusively through a network of landscape architects and landscape designers for the grounds and gardens of many of the finest homes and commercial spaces across North America.
Bromsgrove is proud to have their beautiful hand-crafted planters and urns selected for many prestigious buildings, including the Ralph Lauren flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Last year, they created planters for 220 Central Park South, a 70 floor luxury residential building located in the heart of Manhattan, designed by Robert A.M. Stern.
The property, on what is known as Billionaires’ Row, is known for being one of the most expensive residences in the United States. It’s also the home of Bromsgrove-manufactured custom planters. These stately lead planters can be found on the terraces, window sills and at the entrances of the building.
The city of Hamilton, Ontario was an ideal location for Bromsgrove’s foundry, where all their products are made. The “Steel City” is the perfect location for one of the only companies left in North America that continue to make English-style planters, urns, and other garden ornaments using the classic materials and methods of production.
Lead is an ideal material for outdoor landscape features. It outlasts every other material, looks beautiful, and it’s safe. These garden ornaments are among the earliest ever made and many from centuries ago still survive. Many garden ornaments eventually succumb to the weather. Wood rots. Iron rusts. Concrete cracks. Lead however, is forever. Cisterns that are several centuries old continue to hold water perfectly today.
After many years selling exclusively through landscape architects and designers, a limited selection of Bromsgrove products are now available to purchase directly. As their products are often specified by designers and delivered to neighbourhoods across the GTA, a decision was made to make them available directly from the foundry.
Introducing a pair of Bromsgrove planters or urns to the front entrance of a grand home immediately elevates the appearance of the property and the experience of arriving home. They create a classy first impression by connecting the garden landscape to the building itself. In private back gardens, Bromsgrove planters and urns enhance patios, pools and garden features. The company also makes cisterns, spouts and escutcheons for water features.
For those choosing to design their own landscape spaces, or homeowners who work with a local contractor for their landscaping projects, this provides direct access to Bromsgrove’s premium products. For the customer who knows what they want, they can see it and purchase products directly. There is a growing audience for archival garden ornaments fabricated using traditional materials and production methods. Bromsgrove is uniquely positioned to meet this demand.
For customers looking some help, Bromsgrove will provide advice and technical support. Delivery is literally factory to driveway or job site for customers in the GTA. For North America-wide shipping, Bromsgrove provides full logistical delivery services. They also provide support to contractors and installation crews to ensure that the project is executed in a timely manner and to the highest standards.
While Bromsgrove custom planters are found in some pretty elite spaces, you don’t need to be a billionaire to dream up your own custom order. Visit their website and get inspired by the gallery of garden installations. A product gallery, ordering instructions and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section are all available at bromsgrovegarden.com. Phone inquiries can be made at (905) 312-9830.
Richard Davies
Bromsgrove Garden Ornaments Inc.
+1 905-312-9830
info@bromsgrovegarden.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
LinkedIn