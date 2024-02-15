Burgum to visit North Dakota National Guard soldiers supporting CBP at U.S.-Mexico border

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum this week will visit 125 North Dakota National Guard soldiers serving at the U.S.-Mexico border in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The 817th Engineer Company deployed to the southwest border on federal status in early November for what’s expected to be a yearlong mission. Burgum, who serves as commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, will receive briefings from Guard officials and visit with members of the Jamestown-based unit about their mission in support of CBP border security operations.

“The North Dakota National Guard continues to play an important role in efforts to secure the southwest border,” Burgum said. “We look forward to learning more about how their mission is helping to protect our country, state and communities from unlawful crossings and the illegal flow of drugs and other contraband across the border.”