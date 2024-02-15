Submit Release
News Release: North Dakota Tourism Unveils Interactive Map and Enhanced Website Features to Elevate Traveler Experience

North Dakota Tourism is thrilled to announce the launch of a new interactive map and enhanced website features at NDtourism.com. These refreshed features will make planning your North Dakota adventures easier than ever.

The NDtourism.com homepage is designed to be your first and last stop for planning your perfect North Dakota getaway. The interactive map allows you to explore the state by region, theme, or specific interests. Whether you're seeking outdoor adventures, historical sites, cultural experiences, or family-friendly fun, the map makes it easy to find what you're looking for.

"We're excited to unveil this new interactive map along with enhanced website features to improve the visitor experience," Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said. "We're confident it will make planning your North Dakota adventure easier and more enjoyable than ever before."

Enhanced Features:

  • Interactive Map: Explore North Dakota like never before with the new interactive map. Filter your search by category and discover hidden gems you never knew existed.  
  • Categorized Lists: Browse through curated lists of attractions, events, and accommodations organized by theme, region, and more.  
  • Enhanced Bucket List: Get inspired with the revamped bucket list, featuring must-see experiences and hidden treasures across the state.  
  • Partner Enhancements: Local businesses and tourism partners can easily showcase their offerings on the website, making it even simpler to discover unique experiences throughout North Dakota.
  • Highway Tour Itineraries: Explore the state at your own pace with refreshed Highway Tour itineraries, offering curated routes and suggestions for every interest.

Start planning your legendary adventure throughout North Dakota at NDtourism.com.

