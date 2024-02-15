“Operation Southern Shield” Coming to Southern Arizona Interstates Feb. 19-23

The Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership (ACVSP) will conduct its annual “Operation Southern Shield” from Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, through Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, on Interstate 10 from Phoenix to the New Mexico state line, and on Interstate 19 from Tucson to the international border.

The ACVSP comprises AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers.

During this year’s operation, more than 80 commercial vehicle enforcement inspectors from the ACVSP, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Tucson Police Department, and the Marana Police Department are committed to reducing the risk of commercial vehicle-involved collisions. Enforcement efforts will be conducted along Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 with special emphasis placed on motor carrier safety regulations, including driver qualification, hours of service, and overall safe operations.

Inspectors and enforcement officers will target hazardous moving violations, distracted driving, and seatbelt violations while conducting commercial vehicle inspections to ensure commercial drivers and vehicles comply with commercial vehicle regulations and state laws. Non-commercial vehicles that are operating unsafely around commercial vehicles will also be stopped.

The mission of the Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.