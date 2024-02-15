The cases, led by comedian Sarah Silverman and novelist Paul Tremblay, alleged that OpenAI unlawfully used their books to train the large language model underlying artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, which produces human-like text in response to prompts.
You just read:
Two OpenAI book lawsuits partially dismissed by California court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.